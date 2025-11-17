Cardi B pleads for safety amid escalating harassment

Cardi B calls out relentless bully

Cardi B confessed that alleged harassment is putting her life in danger.



The 33-year-old rapper raised her concerns about alleged harassment, which has intensified after her estranged husband posted a now-deleted social media post claiming, "My kid lol," pointing out her fourth baby she shares with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, said in a since-removed X post, "Y'all be thinking it's so funny and it's not.. it's been over a year and I'm still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger.. it's all fun and games until it's too late."

Advertisement

"M***** do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE," she continued.

Moreover, on X Spaces, she called out the bully, saying that she is getting "really tired of getting harassed."

"When I get harassed privately and I ignore [it], that's when I start getting harassed publicly. I have every single receipt. If you wanna keep sending f****** blogs to harass me, like, I can't take it anymore," the Errtime rapper claimed.

"Sometimes I sleep and I wonder, 'This is not normal.’ You see crime documentaries...You see s*** on social media about women getting killed every other day," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Cardi B welcomed her fourth child on November 13, with partner Stefon Diggs.

She is also mom to three kids, daughter Kulture, son Wave, and daughter Blossom, whom she shares with Offset.