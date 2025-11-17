Tamra Judge claps back at Jennifer Lawrence's 'toxic' jab

Tamra Judge hits back after Jennifer Lawrence brands her 'most toxic'

Tamra Judge left disheartened after Jennifer Lawrence called her "most toxic" on the Bravo-verse.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star clapped back at recent hurtful comments made by the 35-year-old actress to Access Hollywood earlier in this month.

Tamra, who is also a grandma of one, told the same publisher, "I just think, like, you don't know me. I'm on a reality show and there's a lot that you don't know and I'm sorry you feel that way, but I don't… yeah."

"Well actually, I'm one of the most successful housewives on my cast, so I'm doing something right, Jennifer Lawrence," she declared.

Elsewhere during the conversation, the interviewer also praised her for being a "support system" for Teddi Mellencamp amid her stage 4 cancer battle, Tamra replied, "Tell Jennifer Lawrence that. Is that toxic, Jennifer Lawrence? You're f***ing toxic."

Back on November 1, Jennifer told the outlet that she thinks, "Tamra is the most toxic of everybody."

"Sorry, Tamra, but you are," the Oscar-winning actress noted.

Jennifer went on to explain, "She keeps trying to pass off like Shannon [Beador] and all this stuff, and Shannon's just kind of like, 'Raahh I hear the Bravo music,' you know?"

"And it's like I feel like Tamra's really, like, behind the scenes like, you know, she and Lisa Barlow should get together and start, like, a hidden account or something," she added at the time.