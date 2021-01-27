Can't connect right now! retry
Neslisah Alkoclar shares more pictures with kids and a ‘snowman’

Neslisah Alkoclar, wife of Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul, left the fans floored with more snaps from her recently getaway with the family.

Taking to Instagram, Neslisah shared the beautiful snap and captioned it, “Mother of 2 and a snowman.”

In the picture, Neslisah can be seen enjoying a cup of tea with her five-year-old son Emir and daughter Alara.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Recently, Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife enjoyed 'snowy Sunday' with their children and shared dazzling photos with fans.

Neslisah Alkoclar turned to Instagram and shared dazzling pictures with caption, “Snowman operation started #snowysunday.”


