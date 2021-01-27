Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Kevin Hart set to star in lead role of Borderlands

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart made headlines for being cast in the film adaptation of popular video game Borderlands.

Hart will be playing Roland a highly skilled solider alongside director Eli Roth and Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett.

Taking to Instagram, the Jumanji star shared his excitement over the announcement. 

"This is a BIG one....So excited to be working with Cate Blanchett & Eli Roth on such an amazing project. 'Borderlands' .....Wooooooow. God is gooooooood!!!!! Let’s goooooooo #HustleHart ," he captions the post.

Take a look:



