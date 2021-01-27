Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Lil Huddy thanks Machine Gun Kelly for casting him in 'Downfalls High'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

More than 16 million people viewed "Downfalls High", a musical film by Machine Gun Kelly, in the opening weekend.

The film also features TikTok star Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy.

Lil Huddy, who is followed by millions of people on TikTok and Instagram, took to Instagram to thank Machine Gun Kelly for providing him an opportunity which changed his life.

Commenting on one of MGK's Instagram posts, Lil Huddy wrote, "thank you truly for this experience it has been life changing . love you man".


More From Entertainment:

Meet the actor who played Dumrul Alp in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Meet the actor who played Dumrul Alp in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Jennifer Aniston marks return to 'The Morning Show' with fresh hair look

Jennifer Aniston marks return to 'The Morning Show' with fresh hair look
Kourtney Kardashian's post leaves fans thinking she is Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian's post leaves fans thinking she is Kris Jenner
Kevin Hart set to star in lead role of Borderlands

Kevin Hart set to star in lead role of Borderlands
Tory Lanez requests shocking ‘appeal’ to court against Megan Thee Stallion allegations

Tory Lanez requests shocking ‘appeal’ to court against Megan Thee Stallion allegations
Lily Collins opens up about her ‘dark thoughts’ that took over her life

Lily Collins opens up about her ‘dark thoughts’ that took over her life
Dwayne Johnson gets candid about 'complicated' relationship with late father

Dwayne Johnson gets candid about 'complicated' relationship with late father
BLACKPINK Rosé leaves fans gushing with her solo debut teaser

BLACKPINK Rosé leaves fans gushing with her solo debut teaser
Chris Hemsworth shares the ‘beautiful start’ to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth shares the ‘beautiful start’ to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Princess Diana had no desire of becoming the queen

Princess Diana had no desire of becoming the queen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle irk public by cashing in on royal status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle irk public by cashing in on royal status

Paris Hilton says Kim Kardashian helped her to start family via IVF

Paris Hilton says Kim Kardashian helped her to start family via IVF

Latest

view all