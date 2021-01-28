Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra regrets endorsing skin-lightening products

Priyanka Chopra opened up about her struggle with embracing her naturally dark complexion and how she regrets endorsing fairness creams in the past.

During an interview with Marie Claire, the Baywatch star revealed how the normalized culture of skin-whitening products in South Asian societies also made her feel insecure in her own skin.

“[Skin lightening] was so normalized in South Asia; it’s such a large industry that everyone was doing it. In fact, doing it is still a check [mark] when you are a female actor, but it’s awful,” she said.

She went on to reveal how she hated the word “dusky” getting attached to her: “And it was awful for me, for a little girl who used to put talcum-powder cream on my face because I believed that dark skin was not pretty.”

