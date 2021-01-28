Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 28 2021
Meghan Markle could run for president in the next two decades: royal expert

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Ever since Meghan Markle left the royal family along with Prince Harry, there has been talk of her political career.

And now, a royal expert is speculating that the Duchess of Sussex could run for president in the next two decades.

Speaking to Express, royal author Richard Fitzwilliam said that the former actor has quite a lot of political ambitions which she wouldn’t work in the immediate future.

“She has been an activist since the age of 11, spoke on gender equality at the United Nations and visited India and Ryana on charitable trips before her marriage. So activism has always been part of her life,” said the expert.

“In her marriage to Harry she undoubtedly has a kindred spirit. Her brief unhappy period as a senior working royal nonetheless gave her worldwide fame,” he went on to say.

“The Sussexes have top stars in Hollywood as friends, are close to the most influential talk show host Oprah Winfrey and are also friendly with the Obamas and the Clintons. We know they want to promote the issues of gender equality, diversity, the environment and mental illness,” he continued.

“These are indeed the most significant of our time. America is still governed by a gerontocracy but this is likely to change.”

“Meghan, a superb public speaker and an American citizen, might well conclude that whether it is in a decade or two decades, she could run for public office. At 39, she can take whatever time she needs to decide,” he added. 

