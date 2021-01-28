Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 28 2021
Halsey, beau Alev Aydin have matching tattoos and its meaning will surprise you

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Soon-to-be parents Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin, last summer, got matching tattoos on their feet when they went on a trip to Joshua Tree.

The matching ink, which is the word "seeds", is said to have a very special meaning and it's artist Amanda Owley spills the beans to People. 

"She said that everything with how the planets were aligned and where the cosmos were at that moment indicated that it was the best time to plant seeds into the ground of life," she said. 

"They wanted to get the words on their feet because it was closest to the earth."

Amanda further said that they chose to get it in each other's handwriting. 

"They got the tattoos in each other's handwriting, which is a pretty intimate thing to do," she adds. 

"They probably practiced writing it about a hundred times before they found the right one."

While the tattoo artist didn't know that they were a couple the singer had introduced her beau as "a long time" friend. 

"They were laughing a lot the whole time," she says. "They were definitely really close."

"They came in on Father's Day last year which is cute now that she's pregnant. She just strolled in," Owley says. "At first, I didn't realize it was her because she was wearing a mask. I asked them to come in later because I was tattooing someone before them. She introduced herself as Ashley."

"They were super humble and awesome," she adds.

