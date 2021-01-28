Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 28 2021
Lily Allen spills the beans behind her progress with ‘clean’ 2021

English singer and songwriter Lily Allen flexes her sobriety success with a ‘clean and sober’ tagline that left fans elated.

The singer songwriter took to social media in style to celebrate her year-long success regarding sobriety. In the Instagram post she showcased three pictures, one of which showcased a keyring that read, “Clean & serene for eighteen months.”

To go alongside it she also published a caption that highlighted her year-long struggle. "18 months Clean and sober. Would recommend!"

Check it out below:


