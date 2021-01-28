Michael B. Jordan opens up about a ‘Black Panther 2’ reprise

Michael B. Jordan spills the beans behind his desire to return for Black Panther 2 at Marvel’s beck and call.

The actor shed light on his desire to return for a reprise role in Black Panther 2 during his interview with People magazine.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating partner claimed, "That's something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons. [I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating."

"But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it's family. We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity."