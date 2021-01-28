Can't connect right now! retry
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin move into $12.5 million house together

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Hollywood power couple Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin entered a new level in their relationship as they decided to move in together.

The couple, who sparked romance rumours late in 2017, have decided to move into a $12.5 million nest in Malibu, a source confirms E! News.

According to the source, the Coldplay frontman dished out the money on the luxury 5,338 square foot house while his girlfriend "is living there with him".

The source adds that "it's brand new" and that it is "walking distance to the same private beach he has multiple homes on".

Take a look:



