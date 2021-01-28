Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 28 2021
Who is Addison Rae's least favourite Kardashian sister?

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Tik Tok star Addison Rae is known for being particularly tight with Kourtney Kardashian but when asked who her least favourite Kardashian sister was the star struggled with the answer.

In a game of Spill or Fill Your Guts with her boyfriend Bryce Hall in a YouTube video, the diva was presented with a set of probing questions along with an array of disgusting cuisine.

"Who is your least favorite Kardashian that you've met?" Blake questioned.

It's understandable that the Tik Tok star found it difficult to answer that given her close friendship with the Poosh founder along with her connection to the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan. 

"Oh, my god. I don't have a least favorite," she replied.

"There's not one that just bugs you a little?" her boyfriend fires back.

"I'm not answering that!" Addison said as she proceeded to take a bite of the dubious seafood in front of her.

