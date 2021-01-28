Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 28 2021
BLACKPINK open up about their pre-show rituals

Thursday Jan 28, 2021

Award winning girl group BLACKPINK recently spilled the beans on some of their adorable back-stage pre-show rituals and Blinks are living for it.

The girls shed light on their pre-show traditions during their interview with James Corden in The Late Late Show.

Lisa was the first one to chime in and explain that they always huddle up for a ritualistic “low-five.”

To make it work the girls stack their hands ontop of each other and count down till three, after which they let their arms drop to the ground and get ready to sing the night away.

Check it out below:


