Friday Jan 29 2021
The Weeknd shells out $7million 'from own pocket' on Super Bowl Halftime Show

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Superstar The Weeknd certainly does know how to put up a show and it turns out that the Blinding Lights singer is shelling out $7million on his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance this year.

The vocal powerhouse shared that he wanted his vision for the show to come to life and thus decided to shell out the tear-jerking amount of money from his own pocket. 

"We've been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl," he told Billboard. 

His manager Wassim "Sal" Slaiby, mentioned that he put in $7 million of his own money to "make this halftime show be what he envisioned."

According to the publication, the singer's entire team took six months of "Zoom calls and email chains" to put together the performance. 

The singer announced in November, that he would be "performing on the iconic stage".

"We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year," he said in a press release.

