Billie Eilish reveals why she’d ‘sit in the car and cry’ over ‘The Killers’

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas recently sat down to spill the beans behind their love for Mr. Brightside by The Killers.

Eilish and her brother shed light on the influence The Killers had on their music, both personally and professionally, during an interview with 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO.

According to the clip obtained by People magazine, Finneas claimed, "The Killers is a band that I think we both sort of view as a childhood favorite — especially Hot Fuss, the album, because 'Mr. Brightside' on it is just such an important piece of music to us.”

Even Eilish spilled the beans and admitted, "I mean, there was a lot of times when I would just sit in the car and cry to 'Mr. Brightside' even though nothing in my life, at all, was that situation."