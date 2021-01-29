Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish reveals why she’d ‘sit in the car and cry’ over ‘The Killers’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Billie Eilish reveals why she’d ‘sit in the car and cry’ over ‘The Killers’

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas recently sat down to spill the beans behind their love for Mr. Brightside by The Killers.

Eilish and her brother shed light on the influence The Killers had on their music, both personally and professionally, during an interview with 2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO.

According to the clip obtained by People magazine, Finneas claimed, "The Killers is a band that I think we both sort of view as a childhood favorite — especially Hot Fuss, the album, because 'Mr. Brightside' on it is just such an important piece of music to us.”

Even Eilish spilled the beans and admitted, "I mean, there was a lot of times when I would just sit in the car and cry to 'Mr. Brightside' even though nothing in my life, at all, was that situation."

More From Entertainment:

Norman Lear to receive comedy honour at Golden Globes ceremony

Norman Lear to receive comedy honour at Golden Globes ceremony
Rita Ora 'forced' to follow Australia's 2-week quarantine period for The Voice

Rita Ora 'forced' to follow Australia's 2-week quarantine period for The Voice
Olivia Munn showers praises on Jamie Foxx for stellar performance in 'Soul'

Olivia Munn showers praises on Jamie Foxx for stellar performance in 'Soul'
Kim Kardashian sobs in emotional season finale teaser of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian sobs in emotional season finale teaser of KUWTK
Ayeza Khan says number of social media followers doesn't guarantee long term success

Ayeza Khan says number of social media followers doesn't guarantee long term success

Fans react to trailer for final season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Fans react to trailer for final season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Mariah Carey hilariously recreates Shawn Mendes' post

Mariah Carey hilariously recreates Shawn Mendes' post
Kate Middleton ‘ripped apart' over lockdown struggle admissions

Kate Middleton ‘ripped apart' over lockdown struggle admissions
Kate Middleton spills the beans behind her lockdown motherhood struggles

Kate Middleton spills the beans behind her lockdown motherhood struggles
Lil Nas X named New York Times best selling author for children's book

Lil Nas X named New York Times best selling author for children's book
The Weeknd shells out $7million 'from own pocket' on Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd shells out $7million 'from own pocket' on Super Bowl Halftime Show
Barack Obama remembers actress Cicely Tyson

Barack Obama remembers actress Cicely Tyson

Latest

view all