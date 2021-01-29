Fans react to trailer for final season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian on Thursday shared fans reactions to the trailer of the final season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".

The reality TV show star posted the release date of the show's 20 season before she she posted screenshots of fans reactions.

"Still can't believe that this is the end of this show. but I can't wait to see what you guys have in store for us on Hulu," wrote a fan while commenting on the trailer shared by Kim Kardashian.

Several other fans took to social media websites to post emotional reactions.



