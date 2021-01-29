Ashley Tisdale opens up about the ‘trauma’ of getting a nose job

Ashley Tisdale recently opened up the journey she undertook in order to let go of the shame she initially felt for her rhinoplasty.

The conversation began after Tisdale looked back to her older comments at the time, regarding her original nose, and was quoted saying, "I didn't do this because I believe in plastic surgery. I did this to help my health. I literally almost could not breathe out of the right side of my nose."

While taking a trip down memory lane to some of her more “traumatic” times Tisdale began by admitting that she never accepted her old wounds to be analyzed with such ferocity. "To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance.”

According to People magazine she added, "It wasn't a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I'd get a nose job. On the other hand, I have ZERO judgment towards anyone who does look forward to that day—your body, your choice."

The truth of the matter is that "Plastic surgery wasn't culturally accepted then like it is now. When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one's business (and is STILL no one's business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it."

But "At the end of the day, I'm having a daughter, and I hope her choices aren't met with judgment or shame. It's taken years for me to process this experience—an experience that I didn't think was that big of a deal either."