Friday Jan 29 2021
Olivia Munn showers praises on Jamie Foxx for stellar performance in 'Soul'

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Olivia Munn on Friday took to her Instagram stories to praise Jamie Foxx whose new animated film "Soul" has created history.

The American actress and TV host shared a picture of the "Django Unchained" star with a caption that read "letsgooooo!!!. Never surprised but always amazed by your [email protected]jamiefoxx. [sic]"

Olivia's Instagram post also read that "Jamie Fox has made history as the first black lead in a Pixar film ever for "Soul" and it's now the most streamed with 1.7 billion streams."

