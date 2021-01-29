Can't connect right now! retry
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘working on’ baby no. 2?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dating history is a whirlwind known to many, however, it appears they might be meeting halfway for a complete 180 on their relationship with a baby in toe. 

The conversation surrounding their second child began after a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians dropped the biggest bombshell on fans.

In the clip the reality TV star and mother-of-one could be heard telling Tristan "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

In-depth news regarding their desire to expand the family came via an insider close to E News and according to this source, "Khloe knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True. It's something they have been working on for a while."

While the couple has not yet elaborated on the comment themselves, sources do note that "Tristan is very supportive of Khloe and making this happen. He goes with her to doctor's appointments and listens to her feelings. He's very involved and invested in the future of their family together."

