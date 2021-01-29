Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s neighbor weighs in on his ‘reclusive’ nature

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Prince Harry’s neighbor weighs in on his ‘reclusive’ nature

A neighbor living less than a mile away from Prince Harry has come forward to spill the beans behind the real reason he got dubbed a ‘Loch Ness Monster’.

Mr. Lowe made the claim during his appearance on the Late Late Show with James Cordon.

There he was quoted saying, “I’m in my basement, as you are, in my house in Montecito. I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure Prince Harry at the stop light ten minutes ago.”

“He lives about a mile from me, he’s been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster ‒ and I finally saw him.”

More From Entertainment:

British monarchy's survival in danger if Prince Charles becomes King, says expert

British monarchy's survival in danger if Prince Charles becomes King, says expert
Megan Fox wears stunning diamond ring as she steps out with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox wears stunning diamond ring as she steps out with Machine Gun Kelly
Expecting mother Halsey looks back at struggle with endometriosis

Expecting mother Halsey looks back at struggle with endometriosis
Bella Hadid heartbroken over Cicely Tyson's death

Bella Hadid heartbroken over Cicely Tyson's death
Miley Cyrus strips her songs down for a Tiny Desk Concert

Miley Cyrus strips her songs down for a Tiny Desk Concert
Prince Harry finally addresses social media rumors

Prince Harry finally addresses social media rumors
Why Princess Eugenie quit Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal residence

Why Princess Eugenie quit Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal residence

Gary Oldman discusses new Netflix film 'Mank' in latest interview

Gary Oldman discusses new Netflix film 'Mank' in latest interview

Royal expert bashes Meghan Markle for 'elbowing Prince Harry out of shot'

Royal expert bashes Meghan Markle for 'elbowing Prince Harry out of shot'

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘working on’ baby no. 2?

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘working on’ baby no. 2?
Queen Elizabeth refuses to abdicate throne in favour of Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth refuses to abdicate throne in favour of Prince Charles

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's immaculate talent: 'It’s insane'

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas's immaculate talent: 'It’s insane'

Latest

view all