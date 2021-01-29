Prince Harry’s neighbor weighs in on his ‘reclusive’ nature

A neighbor living less than a mile away from Prince Harry has come forward to spill the beans behind the real reason he got dubbed a ‘Loch Ness Monster’.

Mr. Lowe made the claim during his appearance on the Late Late Show with James Cordon.

There he was quoted saying, “I’m in my basement, as you are, in my house in Montecito. I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure Prince Harry at the stop light ten minutes ago.”

“He lives about a mile from me, he’s been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighbourhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster ‒ and I finally saw him.”