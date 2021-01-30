Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal family’s infamous documentary leaked 50 years after it was banned by Queen

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

The contentious royal family documentary that Queen Elizabeth II once banned, has resurfaced once more after 50 years.

Fans of Netflix’s The Crown would remember the atrociously tone-deaf documentary that was made by the royal family so the public could get to know the members better.

However, the intense backlash had led to Her Majesty shelving the film and making sure it doesn’t see the light of day.

Fast forward many years, the documentary has been released once again on YouTube.

According to The Sun, the film about the Firm showcases the immense privilege with which the family lives their lives.

After it was dubbed “out of touch with reality” and was widely blasted, the film was “locked away in 1972 on Her Majesty’s orders.” 

More From Entertainment:

Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max on March 18

Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max on March 18
Geo TV drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat's OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan attracts massive audience

Geo TV drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat's OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan attracts massive audience
Prince Harry’s neighbor weighs in on his ‘reclusive’ nature

Prince Harry’s neighbor weighs in on his ‘reclusive’ nature
British monarchy's survival in danger if Prince Charles becomes King, says expert

British monarchy's survival in danger if Prince Charles becomes King, says expert
Megan Fox wears stunning diamond ring as she steps out with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox wears stunning diamond ring as she steps out with Machine Gun Kelly
Expecting mother Halsey looks back at struggle with endometriosis

Expecting mother Halsey looks back at struggle with endometriosis
Bella Hadid heartbroken over Cicely Tyson's death

Bella Hadid heartbroken over Cicely Tyson's death
Miley Cyrus strips her songs down for a Tiny Desk Concert

Miley Cyrus strips her songs down for a Tiny Desk Concert
Prince Harry finally addresses social media rumors

Prince Harry finally addresses social media rumors
Why Princess Eugenie quit Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal residence

Why Princess Eugenie quit Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal residence

Gary Oldman discusses new Netflix film 'Mank' in latest interview

Gary Oldman discusses new Netflix film 'Mank' in latest interview

Royal expert bashes Meghan Markle for 'elbowing Prince Harry out of shot'

Royal expert bashes Meghan Markle for 'elbowing Prince Harry out of shot'

Latest

view all