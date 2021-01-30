Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton had a hard time winning over Prince Harry after marrying William

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Prince William was labelled 'boring' by Prince Harry after he married Kate Middleton.

According to royal commentator Katie Nicholl, the Duke of Sussex thought Kate was keeping William "a bit too much on the straight and narrow.”

She told Channel 5 that it took a while for Kate to win over her brother-in-law. "Harry took some winning over. I think sometimes he felt that Kate was a bit straight and kept his brother a bit too much on the straight and narrow.”

"I do remember Harry telling one of their friends ‘he has become too boring’,” she said.

Earlier, Nicholl spoke to True Royalty TV about Harry and William’s relationship and where they currently stand. “I want to make it clear that this friendship or relationship is not what it once was. It has come under unbearable strain,” she said.

"This time last year they weren’t talking to each other. William was so angry with Harry that he did not even go to that lunch ahead of the Sandringham summit,” she continued.

"That is how bad things were but then you fast forward a year and look at now, they spent the holiday season in touch and presents were exchanged. But there is an ocean between them, there is a big time difference and there is a distance between them still,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney sees daughter expressing sadness

Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney sees daughter expressing sadness

Kate Middleton shows off her unbreakable bond with Prince William

Kate Middleton shows off her unbreakable bond with Prince William

Ayeza Khan becomes most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram

Ayeza Khan becomes most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram
Meghan Markle to not accompany Prince Harry during UK visit this year

Meghan Markle to not accompany Prince Harry during UK visit this year
Prince Harry asks travel industry to reimagine new future to protect environment and tourism

Prince Harry asks travel industry to reimagine new future to protect environment and tourism
Beyonce's rapper cousin Martell DeRouen found dead in his San Antonio apartment

Beyonce's rapper cousin Martell DeRouen found dead in his San Antonio apartment
Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max on March 18

Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max on March 18
Meghan Markle reveals who she leant on amid a year full of trials and tribulations

Meghan Markle reveals who she leant on amid a year full of trials and tribulations
Royal family’s infamous documentary leaked 50 years after it was banned by Queen

Royal family’s infamous documentary leaked 50 years after it was banned by Queen
Geo TV drama 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat's OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan attracts massive audience

Geo TV drama 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat's OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan attracts massive audience
Prince Harry’s neighbor weighs in on his ‘reclusive’ nature

Prince Harry’s neighbor weighs in on his ‘reclusive’ nature
British monarchy's survival in danger if Prince Charles becomes King, says expert

British monarchy's survival in danger if Prince Charles becomes King, says expert

Latest

view all