Saturday Jan 30 2021
Queen Elizabeth paving way for Prince Charles to take new role

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Prince Charles will step into a lot of the roles his mother Queen Elizabeth previously occupied

Queen Elizabeth is preparing for a major shake-up in the royal family in order to give over the throne to Prince Charles someday.

The monarch, although not abdicating the thone, is gearing up for a transitional period in the royal family, allowing Prince Charles to take over some responsibilities.

Although she will not be stepping down, royal expert Charlie Langston said the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will step into roles previously held by Her Majesty.

"We will start to see Charles stepping into a lot of the roles his mother previously occupied," she said.

"I think Charles and Camilla will take on a number of public events that they previously would not have done," Langston added.

