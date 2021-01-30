Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian's love interest says he had a 'crush' on Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian's love interest said, 'I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!'

Kourtney Kardashian is officially in a relationship with Travis Barker after parting ways from Scott Disick.

However, before things heated up between the two, Barker had a crush on Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian.

Barker had earlier told Us Weekly in 2015, “How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls … Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”

However, Barker’s relationship with the makeup mogul was strictly platonic.

“I had a crush on her, and we were flirtatious, but nothing ever happened … We would go out to eat, just hang out,” the musician explained. “She was so kind and polite, I just felt like being a perfect gentleman around her. It was a trip!” 

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest Instagram post

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest Instagram post
'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven't used social media to their advantage yet'

'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven't used social media to their advantage yet'
Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on how she pampers her Insta-famous dog Diana

Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on how she pampers her Insta-famous dog Diana
Queen Elizabeth paving way for Prince Charles to take new role

Queen Elizabeth paving way for Prince Charles to take new role
Priyanka Chopra reflects on acting career: 'I didn’t know I could be an actor'

Priyanka Chopra reflects on acting career: 'I didn’t know I could be an actor'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'showing no signs' of relinquishing royal titles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'showing no signs' of relinquishing royal titles

Kate Middleton snubs Duchess Camilla and Charles over major life decision

Kate Middleton snubs Duchess Camilla and Charles over major life decision
Watch: Justin Timberlake flexes his strength at the gym in ‘beast mode’

Watch: Justin Timberlake flexes his strength at the gym in ‘beast mode’
Gigi Hadid’s father wants to pass on his 50 years old long coat to granddaughter Khai

Gigi Hadid’s father wants to pass on his 50 years old long coat to granddaughter Khai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas headlines her own hair care brand

Priyanka Chopra Jonas headlines her own hair care brand
California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time

California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time
Everything wrong with ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ explained

Everything wrong with ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ explained

Latest

view all