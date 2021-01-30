Kourtney Kardashian's love interest says he had a 'crush' on Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's love interest said, 'I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!'

Kourtney Kardashian is officially in a relationship with Travis Barker after parting ways from Scott Disick.



However, before things heated up between the two, Barker had a crush on Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian.

Barker had earlier told Us Weekly in 2015, “How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls … Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”

However, Barker’s relationship with the makeup mogul was strictly platonic.

“I had a crush on her, and we were flirtatious, but nothing ever happened … We would go out to eat, just hang out,” the musician explained. “She was so kind and polite, I just felt like being a perfect gentleman around her. It was a trip!”