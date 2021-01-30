Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans

A number of experts have come forward to spill the beans behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for the future and according to one such expert, the duo risks a catastrophic calamity.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Angela Levin, who admits that Prince Harry’s decision to speak out after the Washington riots invoked her thoughts.

During her interview with Express UK, she claimed, "If he wants this sort of freedom he should drop all his titles and take American citizenship.”

"Of course having his titles has enabled him to do various lucrative deals but de can’t or shouldn’t have it both ways."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton to receive new honour from Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton to receive new honour from Queen Elizabeth
Zendaya sheds light on her thoughts on the toxic nature of social media

Zendaya sheds light on her thoughts on the toxic nature of social media
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cooking up plans' for their US dream

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cooking up plans' for their US dream
Actor Shaan Shahid's mother passes away

Actor Shaan Shahid's mother passes away

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest Instagram post

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest Instagram post
'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven't used social media to their advantage yet'

'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven't used social media to their advantage yet'
Kourtney Kardashian's love interest says he had a 'crush' on Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's love interest says he had a 'crush' on Kim Kardashian
Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on how she pampers her Insta-famous dog Diana

Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on how she pampers her Insta-famous dog Diana
Queen Elizabeth paving way for Prince Charles to take new role

Queen Elizabeth paving way for Prince Charles to take new role
Priyanka Chopra reflects on acting career: 'I didn’t know I could be an actor'

Priyanka Chopra reflects on acting career: 'I didn’t know I could be an actor'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'showing no signs' of relinquishing royal titles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'showing no signs' of relinquishing royal titles

Kate Middleton snubs Duchess Camilla and Charles over major life decision

Kate Middleton snubs Duchess Camilla and Charles over major life decision

Latest

view all