Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans

A number of experts have come forward to spill the beans behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for the future and according to one such expert, the duo risks a catastrophic calamity.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Angela Levin, who admits that Prince Harry’s decision to speak out after the Washington riots invoked her thoughts.

During her interview with Express UK, she claimed, "If he wants this sort of freedom he should drop all his titles and take American citizenship.”

"Of course having his titles has enabled him to do various lucrative deals but de can’t or shouldn’t have it both ways."