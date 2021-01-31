Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 31 2021
Celine Dion is a proud mom following son's EP release

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Celine Dion is thrilled that her son Rene Charles too shares one of her passions.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the My Heart Will Go on hit maker revealed that her son, who she shares with late hubby Rene Angelil, released an EP.

"I'm so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine. TVEC. - Mom xx…," the post read.

The tracklist has the songs Mamba Mentality, 'Money, Thrills, Rest', NO Ls, GG4 (feat. PAKKA) and LV.

Take a look:


