Sunday Jan 31 2021
Meghan Markle cuts out her name from Archie’s birth certificate

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Meghan Markle’s decision to remove “Rachel Meghan” from her son’s birth certificate back in 2019 has come under the microscope.

Speculations as to the parents intentions behind the change were discussed at length by royal expert Ingrid Seward.

During her interview with The Sun she claimed, “For a royal to change a birth certificate is unprecedented but to remove forenames is remarkable.”

The expert also added, “Perhaps this is another sign they were desperate to do something different to the Cambridges” or a subtle nod to Princess Diana who chose to have “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales” written on her children’s birth certificates. 

