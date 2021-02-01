Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 01 2021
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher working together to get a break from kids: 'Two days off!'

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher chose to do a commercial so that they could get some time away from their kids

Mila Kunis had an amusing reply when asked why she said yes to working with husband Ashton Kutcher after a long time.

The actress said she and Ashton never work together, but could not say no to the Super Bowl 2021 commercial that they were offered during quarantine.

Mila told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s so silly! Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before…And in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do and every time I’ve ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it’s always a female having to be scantily clad."

“And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, ‘This is kind of funny.’ And I was like, ‘We should do it!’” she added.

Mila then added that she actually chose to do the commercial with her husband so that they could get some time away from their kids; daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4.

“Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, ‘Two days, baby! Two days off.’ Literally we were like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s do it.’ And so we did it,” Mila said with a laugh. “And I hate saying it but we were like, ‘Freedom!’…It was amazing!”

