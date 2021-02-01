Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North delights mom with her special move

Kim Kardashian's daughter North stunned her mom as she left a touching note for her on toilet roll.

The 40-year-old reality star could not help but shared her eldest child's adorable message with her more than 200 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

"Mom, I Love You," the note on the toilet roll read.

The mother-of-four, who was emotional over the sentimental moment, responded in the same manners as she penned: "I love you too North, forever!!!"

Kim also sent birthday wishes to Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi and shared a sweet photo of her with cousins.

 She also wrote a message alongside the snap: Happy Birthday Stormi!!!! OMG Stormi, You are the smartest, sweetest, silliest girl I know! I can’t believe you are three years old! Our babies are so big! Happy Birthday angel girl!

Kim Kardashian has whisked her daughters North, seven, and Chicago, three, on a mini girls' trip in Turks & Caicos amid divorce rumours.

