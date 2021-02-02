Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie decides to sale their precious collection

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Brad Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie will auction off her and Brad Pitt's owned precious painting, according to report.

The Hollywood actress will put the Moroccan landscape painting 'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque' on larger Christie’s sale, revealed Nick Orchard - head of Christie's modern British art department.

UK prime minister Winston Churchill reportedly created the painting after the Casablanca Conference, which brought together the heads of two states in Marrakesh to discuss strategies of defeating Nazi Germany.

A per reports, Churchill gave the painting of Marrakech’s largest mosque to Roosevelt, whose son sold it years later. Having circulated among numerous buyers, the masterpiece of art was acquired by Jolie-Pitt family in 2011.

'Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque' is a part of the art collection Angelina Jolie collected with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The painting, which was created in 1943 during World War II, could fetch $3.4 million. The auction will take place next month.

More From Entertainment:

Palace hits back after Meghan Markle claims name change was ‘dictated’ by the Firm

Palace hits back after Meghan Markle claims name change was ‘dictated’ by the Firm
Cardi B announces release date of her new single 'UP'

Cardi B announces release date of her new single 'UP'
Prince William’s comments on racism blow up in his face

Prince William’s comments on racism blow up in his face

Angelina Jolie admits moving on from Brad Pitt split was ‘hard’

Angelina Jolie admits moving on from Brad Pitt split was ‘hard’

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey rides horse

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey rides horse

Singer Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Singer Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
Avengers fans left excited as 'Wanda Vision' starts streaming on Disney Plus

Avengers fans left excited as 'Wanda Vision' starts streaming on Disney Plus
Kendall Jenner cuts a stylish figure as she appears in LA

Kendall Jenner cuts a stylish figure as she appears in LA
Reese Witherspoon sends sweet wishes to Kerry Washington on her 44th birthday

Reese Witherspoon sends sweet wishes to Kerry Washington on her 44th birthday
Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North delights mom with her special move

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North delights mom with her special move
Emily Blunt shares picture with 'Queen' Jennifer Aniston

Emily Blunt shares picture with 'Queen' Jennifer Aniston
Kylie Jenner 'crying' as daughter Stormi Webster turns 3

Kylie Jenner 'crying' as daughter Stormi Webster turns 3

Latest

view all