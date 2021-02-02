Can't connect right now! retry
Sabrina Carpenter unveils new music video for ‘Skin’

Sabrina Carpenter recently unveiled her brand new music video for Skin and fans are living for the visual representation of the “ups and down of love.”

The video features a cameo by 26-year-old actor Gavin Leatherwood who plays her love interest.

Check it out below:

This music video released barely a week after rumors regarding her deteriorating relationship with High School Musical star Olivia Rodrigo took social media by storm.

Many initially speculated Carpenter’s song was a response to Rodrigo’s alleged name calling tactics, however, all were put to rest after the singer was forced to publically address the growing conspiracy theories.  

