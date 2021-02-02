Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Rita Wilson no longer has Covid-19 antibodies 10 months after testing positive

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

American actress Rita Wilson got candid about her journey with Covid-19.

The 64-year-old testes positive with the virus alongside her husband Tom Hanks in March and while they did recover, she still continued to have antibodies for a while after.

Speaking on Ellen, the singer revealed that she no longer has Covid-19 antibodies.

"You kind of feel superhero-like and superhuman because you have the antibodies and you feel like you can go places and do things, except nobody else can go anywhere and do anything," she said. 

"Sadly, I don't have the antibodies anymore."

"I just tested two weeks ago and I don't have the antibodies anymore. But it's okay, I have a mask and I have hand sanitizer, so I'm back like everyone else."

More From Entertainment:

Ana de Armas quits Twitter following Ben Affleck split

Ana de Armas quits Twitter following Ben Affleck split
Nick Jonas says he wants to have 'many kids' with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas says he wants to have 'many kids' with Priyanka Chopra

Miley Cyrus's wedding gift for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will blow you away

Miley Cyrus's wedding gift for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will blow you away
Marilyn Manson breaks silence after explosive sexual assault allegations

Marilyn Manson breaks silence after explosive sexual assault allegations

Reese Witherspoon sends birthday greetings to Kerry Washington in heartwarming post

Reese Witherspoon sends birthday greetings to Kerry Washington in heartwarming post
US singer Kelly Rowland blessed with baby boy

US singer Kelly Rowland blessed with baby boy
Halle Berry gives her honest thoughts on Zendaya

Halle Berry gives her honest thoughts on Zendaya
Award-winning actor Hal Halbrook dies aged 95

Award-winning actor Hal Halbrook dies aged 95
Silento arrested in connection to cousin's murder

Silento arrested in connection to cousin's murder
Sabrina Carpenter unveils new music video for ‘Skin’

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new music video for ‘Skin’
Take a look at how Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi Webster's birthday

Take a look at how Kylie Jenner celebrates daughter Stormi Webster's birthday
Noah Centineo to star in Netflix film about Gamestop stock debacle

Noah Centineo to star in Netflix film about Gamestop stock debacle

Latest

view all