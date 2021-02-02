BTS’ Suga finally addresses his shoulder surgery once again

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021
BTS’s Suga finally awarded worried ARMYs a health update following shoulder surgery.
The update came after a worried ARMY took to Weverse and uploaded a heartfelt message for Suga.
Almost immediately thereafter Suga took to his own account and explained, "I’m getting shock-wave therapy treatments now…I will be back soon!"
This is not the first time the singer spilled the beans behind his shoulder surgery. A couple of months ago Suga took to Weverse and explained, “Physical therapy is painful, I work hard at it, so you don’t have to worry much.”