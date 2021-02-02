Britney Spears says she 'can't stand' technology

American singer Britney Spears has been regularly posting dance videos of herself during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However fans and critics were not too happy about it as they trolled her, calling it "cringey" and "awkward" .

But Britney did not pay attention to the haters and responded.

The Toxic singer seemed fed up of technology and explained that she had little patience for it hence why her videos lacked the quality.

"I'm trying to learn how to use technology in this technology driven generation .... but to be totally honest with you I can't stand it !!!" she wrote in the caption.

"So ... if my posts aren't perfect ... I'm doing this for fun !!!! If you think I should look like I'm on a magazine cover when I dance .... sorry ain't happening!!!!" [sic]

Take a look:







