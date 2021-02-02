Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, release date, cast

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021
Fate: The Winx Saga has become an iconic Netlix show and with an assembled fan base of millions it’s only natural that many may demand answers and release dates.
In terms of a set release date there hasn’t been any official word by Netflix and one can attribute that to the raging surge in Covid-19 cases.
But there is also a lot of buzz online about what fans might explore for the series’ potential dive into season 2.
The series is a lose adaptation of the 2004 Italian animation project by Iginio Straffi and if creators continue to ride the coattails of the original there would be a massive amount of content to explose.
The original Winx Club comprised of about eight seasons with nearly 26 episodes in each. With this much content there is a potential for character arcs, spin offs and even movies.