entertainment
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, release date, cast

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, release date, cast

Fate: The Winx Saga has become an iconic Netlix show and with an assembled fan base of millions it’s only natural that many may demand answers and release dates.

Fate: The Winx Saga Release date?

In terms of a set release date there hasn’t been any official word by Netflix and one can attribute that to the raging surge in Covid-19 cases.

But there is also a lot of buzz online about what fans might explore for the series’ potential dive into season 2.

What could happen in Fate: The Winx Saga?

The series is a lose adaptation of the 2004 Italian animation project by Iginio Straffi and if creators continue to ride the coattails of the original there would be a massive amount of content to explose.

The original Winx Club comprised of about eight seasons with nearly 26 episodes in each. With this much content there is a potential for character arcs, spin offs and even movies. 

