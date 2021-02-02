Record label drops Marilyn Manson following sexual assault allegations

In light of the explosive sexual assault allegations Marilyn Manson’s record label Loma Vista Recordings decided to part ways.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” the statement reads. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Hours after Wood came forth with her accusations, the singer was dropped from the label’s website.

The singer released three albums with the label since 2015 including last year’s We Are Chaos.

After five other women shared their gripping ordeal, the 52-year-old had taken to Instagram to deny the claims.

"Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said.

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."