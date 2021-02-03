Can't connect right now! retry
Angelina Jolie’s life at home with her kids: in photos

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

American actor Angelina Jolie gave a glimpse of her family life in her latest interview.

Apart from the details she unveiled for her fans in British Vogue’s March 2021 cover story, the Salt star, 45, also shared glimpses of her life with her kids.

Stunning shots from the issue’s photo shoot have been making rounds online where the Maleficent actor can be seen in her true self with her kids at home.

One of the monochrome shots shows Jolie giving her eldest son Maddox a haircut. In another photo, Jolie and the kids, Zahara, Knox and Vivienne, are seen sitting down for a meal in their scenic backyard.

Angelina Jolie gives eldest son Maddox, 19, a haircut / Photo: © Craig McDean / Vogue
Angelina Jolie enjoying a meal with daughter Zahara, 15 and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 12 /Photo: © Craig McDean / Vogue
© Craig McDean / Vogue
© Craig McDean / Vogue
© Craig McDean / Vogue
© Craig McDean / Vogue


