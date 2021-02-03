Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle’s crusade against press shows she is trying to impose censorship

Meghan Markle has been getting criticized over the legal action she took against Associated Newspapers Limited over breach of privacy.

According to journalist Tessa Clarke, the Duchess of Sussex is attempting to censor the press by slapping them with lawsuits.

Writing for the website Spiked, Clarke claimed that the former actor took legal action not just because of invasion of privacy but also because she might have been upset about her PR strategy not going according to plan.

“Meghan and Prince Harry’s crusade against the press (between them they are suing Britain’s three biggest tabloid publishers) shows that the royals are attempting to tightly control their images,” wrote Clarke.

“They are keen to use the tabloids to get us interested in their various preferred causes and ethical views. But they want to censor the very same press whenever it prints something that has not been heavily airbrushed or rose-tinted,” she went on to say.

“Meghan and Harry are not arguing for privacy, but for the press to become an extension of their PR strategy. In a democracy, that will not do,” she added. 

