Turkish actress Hande Soral on Wednesday shared a loved up picture with her husband.

The actress rose to international fame with her staller performance in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul.

Hande played the role of Ilbilge Hatun in the final season of the historical TV series which is also being aired on Pakistan's state run TV.

Her character becomes the second wife of the Turkish warrior in the final season of the historical TV series.