Wednesday Feb 03 2021
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott holding a torch for each other despite split

Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott are still 'madly in love' with each other 

Kylie Jener and Travis Scott still harbour deep feeling for each other despite calling it quits two years ago.

As revealed by an insider, the couple is still 'madly in love' and open to reconciling in the future.

"Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy," the source told E!News.

"Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together. They aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now," they added.

Meanwhile, neither Kylie nor Travis are seeing anyone else "at this moment," paving the way for future possibilities.

The duo, wh has one daughter named Stormi, called it quits in the fall of 2019, more than a year after she was born.

