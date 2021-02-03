Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Rebel Wilson, Jacob Busch part ways after dating for four months

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

Rebel Wilson has ended her relationship with boyfriend Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson has ended her relationship with boyfriend Jacob Busch, as reported by People on Tuesday.

The Isn’t it romantic? actress, 40, and Jacob Busch, 29, went public about their relationship through an Instagram post in September 2020.

Busch is a businessman and a successful individual, who according to one of Wilson’s close friends, “is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humour and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn't intimidated by her."

However, as revealed by a source, he was not the one. "Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term.”

Wilson slipped through an Instagram post that she’s single again with a caption: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal ties on the sidelines following Megxit

Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal ties on the sidelines following Megxit
Prince William's 'turbulent' relationship with Prince Charles laid bare by palace insider

Prince William's 'turbulent' relationship with Prince Charles laid bare by palace insider

Jennifer Lopez shares a throwback picture from her performance with Shakira

Jennifer Lopez shares a throwback picture from her performance with Shakira
Billie Eilish to detail her rise to fame in new documentary

Billie Eilish to detail her rise to fame in new documentary
Prince Harry to go to any length to keep Archie's birth details under wraps

Prince Harry to go to any length to keep Archie's birth details under wraps

Kate Hudson opens up about her romantic interest in musicians

Kate Hudson opens up about her romantic interest in musicians

Zendaya discusses her Netflix movie 'Malcolm & Marie' in latest interview

Zendaya discusses her Netflix movie 'Malcolm & Marie' in latest interview

Machine Gun Kelly spotted smoking aboard a plane

Machine Gun Kelly spotted smoking aboard a plane

Hailey Bieber reacts to Bella Hadid's post about kindness

Hailey Bieber reacts to Bella Hadid's post about kindness

Princess Eugenie to shun royal tradition with public christening of first child

Princess Eugenie to shun royal tradition with public christening of first child
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott holding a torch for each other despite split

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott holding a torch for each other despite split
Twitter supports Rihanna after Kangana Ranaut gives charged response on farmer's protest

Twitter supports Rihanna after Kangana Ranaut gives charged response on farmer's protest

Latest

view all