Rebel Wilson, Jacob Busch part ways after dating for four months

Rebel Wilson has ended her relationship with boyfriend Jacob Busch

The Isn’t it romantic? actress, 40, and Jacob Busch, 29, went public about their relationship through an Instagram post in September 2020.

Busch is a businessman and a successful individual, who according to one of Wilson’s close friends, “is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humour and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn't intimidated by her."

However, as revealed by a source, he was not the one. "Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term.”

Wilson slipped through an Instagram post that she’s single again with a caption: "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh...#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!"