Billie Eilish to detail her rise to fame in new documentary

Singer Billie Eilish will be spilling the details of her rise to fame in a new Apple TV+ documentary title The World’s A Little Blurry.

In the trailer, the 19-year-old could be seen recording music with her brother Finneas in her home and spending time with her family before she took on a tour, seeing millions of fans across the globe.

"This is my parents and I sleep in here because I'm scared of monsters," she said.

Billie's mother Maggie Baird then said: "I honestly don't know how any artist of any age is doing it without a parent. It is a horrible time to be a teenager, kids are depressed."

The Lonely hit maker then goes on to sharing how she made her music.

"We made this album in our bedroom where we grew up in so it's really like anything is possible," she said about the music after winning five Grammy Awards last year.

The show promises some light heartening moments as well as the trailer showcased the brother and sister joke around during the promotion of their new album.

"I have taken out my invisalign and this is the album," she joked.