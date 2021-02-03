Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 03 2021
BLACKPINK, BTS land nominations at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Wednesday Feb 03, 2021

BLACKPINK and BTS are gearing up to fight neck and neck at the upcoming 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and ARMYs and Blinks are taking over social media in excitement.

Both the groups scored nominations in the Favorite Music Group category and are reported to battle it out with renowned bands like Black Eyed Peas, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, And One Republic.

BTS’s nominations include their hit track Dynamite whereas BLACKPINK made it into the nomination list through their collaboration with Selena Gomez in  Ice Cream.

