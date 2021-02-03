BLACKPINK, BTS land nominations at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BTS, BLACKPINK land numerous nominations at 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BLACKPINK and BTS are gearing up to fight neck and neck at the upcoming 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and ARMYs and Blinks are taking over social media in excitement.

Both the groups scored nominations in the Favorite Music Group category and are reported to battle it out with renowned bands like Black Eyed Peas, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, And One Republic.

BTS’s nominations include their hit track Dynamite whereas BLACKPINK made it into the nomination list through their collaboration with Selena Gomez in Ice Cream.