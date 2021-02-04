Emma Corrin describes the ‘strange’ feeling she got after earning Golden Globe nod

Celebrated British star Emma Corrin has been making waves ever since she came forth with breakthrough role as Princess Diana in The Crown earned her applause.



And after the portrayal earned the actor her first ever Golden Globe nomination on Wednesday, Corrin was over the moon.

Speaking about her reaction after hearing the news, the 25-year-old told The Times: “I’m just at home with my flat mate. We ordered some food for lunch and then we just sat and waited for the announcements. It was very surreal.”

About the video making rounds on the internet of her screaming with joy after hearing her name amongst the best actress nominees, Corrin said: "It’s very strange for me. It’s one of those weird things where I didn’t really know how to feel about it because I never really thought I would get nominated and be in this position. It’s very strange and then suddenly you’re like, ‘Oh, this is the thing that might happen.’”

“I didn’t realize that I would be as like excited or nervous as I was when it actually came down to that moment. But, yeah, I was screaming. I’m really happy and I’m also proud of everyone else — Olivia, Josh and Gillian. It’s fantastic,” she added.

She also turned to Instagram and expressed her gratitude after being nominated.

“Thank you so much @goldenglobes! A real honour to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women!” she wrote.

“Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and help guide me through THANK YOUU,” she added.

