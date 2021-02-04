Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Emma Corrin describes the ‘strange’ feeling she got after earning Golden Globe nod

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Celebrated British star Emma Corrin has been making waves ever since she came forth with breakthrough role as Princess Diana in The Crown earned her applause. 

And after the portrayal earned the actor her first ever Golden Globe nomination on Wednesday, Corrin was over the moon.

Speaking about her reaction after hearing the news, the 25-year-old told The Times: “I’m just at home with my flat mate. We ordered some food for lunch and then we just sat and waited for the announcements. It was very surreal.”

About the video making rounds on the internet of her screaming with joy after hearing her name amongst the best actress nominees, Corrin said: "It’s very strange for me. It’s one of those weird things where I didn’t really know how to feel about it because I never really thought I would get nominated and be in this position. It’s very strange and then suddenly you’re like, ‘Oh, this is the thing that might happen.’”

“I didn’t realize that I would be as like excited or nervous as I was when it actually came down to that moment. But, yeah, I was screaming. I’m really happy and I’m also proud of everyone else — Olivia, Josh and Gillian. It’s fantastic,” she added.

She also turned to Instagram and expressed her gratitude after being nominated.

“Thank you so much @goldenglobes! A real honour to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women!” she wrote.

“Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and help guide me through THANK YOUU,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Kangana calls Greta Thunberg a ‘spoilt brat’ after her support for Indian farmers

Kangana calls Greta Thunberg a ‘spoilt brat’ after her support for Indian farmers
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West no longer in contact with each other

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West no longer in contact with each other
Angelina Jolie’s eldest son Maddox loves his mom's style

Angelina Jolie’s eldest son Maddox loves his mom's style
Shakira celebrates Super Bowl halftime performance with fans: Video

Shakira celebrates Super Bowl halftime performance with fans: Video
Golden Globe Awards 2021: Full list of nominees

Golden Globe Awards 2021: Full list of nominees

Dua Lipa announces release date of her new track 'We’re Good'

Dua Lipa announces release date of her new track 'We’re Good'
From 'Hamilton' to 'Promising Young Woman' diversity rules Golden Globe nominations

From 'Hamilton' to 'Promising Young Woman' diversity rules Golden Globe nominations
BTS auction their outfits for charity with a whopping payout

BTS auction their outfits for charity with a whopping payout
BLACKPINK, BTS land nominations at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BLACKPINK, BTS land nominations at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
The royal family’s transition into ‘the same old’ after Megxit dissected by experts: report

The royal family’s transition into ‘the same old’ after Megxit dissected by experts: report
Experts weigh in on Prince William’s dynamic with Kate Middleton

Experts weigh in on Prince William’s dynamic with Kate Middleton
Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal ties on the sidelines following Megxit

Prince Harry blasted for retaining royal ties on the sidelines following Megxit

Latest

view all