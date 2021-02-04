Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid pokes fun at her 'small baby shop' amid gifting spree

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Gigi Hadid pokes fun at her ‘small baby shop’ amid gifting spree

American model Gigi Hadid left fans in fits of laughter the moment she took to social media and poked fun at herself for crafting a ton of gift baskets for her expecting mommy friends.

The model and mother-of-one took to Twitter to let fans in on her hilarious gift giving adventures and wrote, "With all the favorite-things goodies I’m sending to friends who are about to be parents, the mail man must think I’m running a small baby shop from inside my house."

Shortly after that the star even shed light on her lazy-dinner prep over on Instagram Stories and admitted she was tired. "Sometimes it's just Mac & Cheese && brownies. Don't @ me. Mama tired.”

Check it out below:

 


