Thursday Feb 04 2021
Madison LeCroy addresses rumours of Alex Rodriguez cheating on Jennifer Lopez

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Television star Madison LeCroy shut down rumours regarding her being involved romantically with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Speaking on Page Six, the Southern Charm star claimed that she spoke to Rodriguez on the phone but "never met him once" adding that they have "never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance".

She clarified that the former sportsman, who is engaged with superstar Jennifer Lopez, never cheated on his fiancé.

"He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," she said adding that she "talked to him randomly, but not consistent."

While she did not clarify the nature of the calls or when they happened she described them as "innocent".

LeCroy said that she believes she disclosed the details to the wrong person" which ended up becoming "like a game of telephone" among her circle.

"All this stuff was a year ago, [but] it's being aired now," she said.

