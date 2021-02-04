Kanye West moves stuff out of Calabasas home he previously shared with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian feel like divorce 'is imminent' for them

Kanye West is moving stuff out of his marital home she previously with Kim Kardashian.



The Yeezy founder has been on the brink of divorce with the makeup mogul and is looking for ways to end their marriage amicably.

Amid the couple's marriage woes, a Page Six source confirmed that the rapper has moved some things out of their Calabasas, California home including 500 pairs of sneakers.

Earlier, the outlet reported that Kim and Kanye have hit a rough patch in their marital union and that divorce “is imminent” for them.

Meanwhile, Kim has taken a trip with her sisters to Turks and Caicos to give the rapper some space as he moves his stuff out of their house.

“They both felt it would be less dramatic without both of them in the house,” claimed the source.