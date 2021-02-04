Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 04 2021
Bilal Saeed addresses viral video on Twitter

Thursday Feb 04, 2021

Bilal Saeed on Thursday took to Twitter to address his viral video in which he is seen fighting with her brother and an unidentified woman.

Bial Saeed became top Twitter trend in Pakistan as thousands of users  reacted to  his video.

"Every human has the right to live with dignity and security, regardless of gender. I am a believer of peace, however I also believe in establishing boundaries when that peace is repeatedly compromised by another, regardless of gender," wrote Bilal.

He added, "When the safety and dignity of a person is violated and jeopardized over and over again, he unfortunately is left with no option but to react."


