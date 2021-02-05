Can't connect right now! retry
Ryan Seacrest calls it quits from 'Live from Red Carpet'

American media personality Ryan Seacrest has announced that he is parting ways from the red carpet.

The On Air with Ryan Seacrest host announced that he will no longer work for Live from the Red Carpet.

"After 14 years of hosting E!'s Live from the Red Carpet I've decided to move on to new adventures,"

"I'll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana," he said,

"Thanks to everyone for watching all these years," Seacrest added.

