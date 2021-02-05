Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 05 2021
Check out Lil Uzi Vert's $24m diamond implanted on his forehead

Friday Feb 05, 2021

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert will go to any length to achieve a certain look.

His latest post on Instagram left jaws dropped as he sported a facial accessory fit for the kings.

In the post, the Grammy-nominated rapper shared a video of a sparkling pink diamond embedded into his forehead.

“Beauty is pain,” he captioned the post.


According to the Huffington Post, his friend CEO Slow took to his Instagram story claiming that the cost of the rock came in steep at $24 million.

Meanwhile, Uzi took to Twitter to share the story of how he afforded the diamond.

"I've been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I've been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M's in my face."


